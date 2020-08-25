Weeks-old kitten rescued from traffic at Tampa International Airport

The airport named the kitten "Blue" after it was rescued from the hectic Blue Arrivals are;.a.

TAMPA, Fla. — On a rainy afternoon last week, a Tampa International Airport traffic specialist thought she saw a rat dodging cars in the Blue Arrivals area.

The small animal was actually a tiny, weeks-old kitten about the size of Regina Glenn's palm. She said the kitten must have fallen out from underneath one of the passing cars.

"There were cars coming by and coming by and I looked down and he was there," Glenn said in a blog post from TPA. "He had to have been under someone's car. It's a miracle that he made it, and I don't take credit for that. That was God."

Glenn said she scooped the 11-ounce kitten and wrapped him in a towel. She said the little furball was so nervous and kept meowing until Glenn set him down.

TPA said Glenn called in some backup to figure out what to do with the kitten next. She said she wanted to bring him home but couldn't because she has family members with cat allergies.

The kitten, who the airport named "Blue" after where he was found, was quickly claimed and brought home by Traffic Supervisor Steve Lee.

"He'll now enjoy a calmer life in his new house with new siblings – two orange tabbies," the airport wrote.

The airport said Lee and his wife have to bottle feed Blue every four hours because of how young he is. But, they said they're excited to have "a new miracle" in the house.

