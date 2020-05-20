Tampa officer rescues one lucky kitty

Officer Pelletier was able to jump into action and save the cat from getting hit by a car just in time.

TAMPA, Fla. — A cat in Tampa was lucky to have a police officer closeby as she was wandering the streets alone.

Tampa PD officer Neal Pelletier was in Hyde Park helping local businesses set up for the evening when he saw a cat he recognized. He just so happened to see that cat being walked on a leash by its owner a week before.

Officer Pelletier was able to jump into action and save the cat from getting hit by a car just in time.

Officer Pelletier was able to get the cat back into the arms of her worried owner.

What other people are reading right now: