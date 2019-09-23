TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa police K-9s will receive new body armor thanks to a fundraiser and a charitable donation from a nonprofit organization.

K-9s Teco, Pancho and Jaeger will be getting vests that are both stabproof and bulletproof.

The new gear delivery is being made possible thanks to a fundraiser hosted by Jill and Paal Gisholt of the Kindness Matters Foundation, along with a donation from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Delivery is expected within 8 to 10 weeks.

“We are extremely grateful to Vested Interest in K9s and the Gisholts for this donation,” Tampa Police Sergeant Desiree Croteau wrote in a statement. “Our K9s routinely put themselves in harm’s way, and anything we can do to keep them safe is greatly appreciated.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is based in Massachusetts and works to provide protective vests to dogs working at law enforcement agencies across the U.S. Since 2009, it has provided more than 3,500 American-made, custom-fitted and certified protective vests in all 50 states. Private and corporate donations have helped supply all those vets at a total cost of roughly $5.7 million.

The vests weigh 4-5 pounds.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

Click here to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s or to sponsor a vest.

