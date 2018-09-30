TARPON SPRINGS. Fla.— Do you know this goat? The Tarpon Springs Police are looking for its owner.

Tarpon Springs Police Department

The Tarpon Springs Police Department found this goat wandering around the Oleander Drive area in Tarpon Springs Saturday night.

This wasn’t the first barnyard animal to find itself making friends with local law enforcement. On Friday a wayward pig in Clearwater took some time to snap a few pics with some Clearwater Police officers.

