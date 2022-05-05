Cuteness alert: Teachers relax by cuddling puppies during Teacher Appreciation Week

What better way to destress than with adorable dogs giving you tiny kisses?

LITHIA, Fla. — Some teachers at a local elementary school were able to hang out with the cutest students ever — puppies!

Southeastern Guide Dogs took a trip over to Bevis Elementary School in Lithia to help teachers relax during Teacher Appreciation Week.

"They know it has been a long two years for teachers and wanted to give them a chance to unwind," nonprofit leaders wrote in a news release.

So, how was this made possible? One of the students in the 5th-grade class is a puppy raiser for Southeastern Guide Dogs.