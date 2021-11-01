TECO 'Lamb Cam' is back

Tampa Electric’s Lamb Cam will stream video of newborn lambs from its Big Bend Solar site in Apollo Beach.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — It's only a little over a week into 2021, but it's been a long year already.

So, if you need something to brighten your day, Tampa Electric is bringing back its "Lamb Cam."

Tampa Electric’s Lamb Cam will stream video of newborn lambs on Facebook Live from its Big Bend Solar site in Apollo Beach. If you aren't able to catch it live, don't worry, TECO will archive videos here so you can watch anytime, anywhere.

Tampa Electric’s environmentally friendly team of experts are outstanding in their field – and they’re pretty cute, too. The lambs are rented Katahdin sheep are used to help keep the grass short at TECO’s new solar fields.

Not only are grazing sheep more cost-efficient than mechanical lawnmowers, but, and they are better for the environment, TECO said.

Lamb Cam will only be up for a few weeks until lamb season is over, according to TECO.

