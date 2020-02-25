NEWARK, N.J. — Shelter cats and dogs might be cute enough, though not all get adopted at first glance.

Sir Darius Brown had an idea.

In the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, rescue animals were sent to New York and elsewhere out of harm's way. Brown, 13, told WCBS-TV he noticed people on the news were being helped but not the animals.

"I made it my mission to help as many dogs and cats as I possibly can," he said.

It wasn't long before Beaux and Paws became a reality. The teen's sister taught him how to sew at age 8 to help him with a fine motor skills delay, so he channeled that talent into making tiny bow ties for cats and dogs.

"I feel like if they’re wearing my bow tie it gives them that push, or the dapperness, cuteness they need to find their forever, loving home," Brown said.

Animal shelters worldwide have received the bow ties -- all colorful, stylish and unique in their own way, WCBS said.

"He now has this thing where he spins the wheel and he selects a state and animal shelter," sister Dazhai Shearz told the news station. "At first it was just locally, then we realized it’s more than just home."

Brown was featured as one of GoFundMe's kid heroes earlier this year and in 2018, President Barack Obama sent him a letter commending him on his service.

