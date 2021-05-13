Tegu lizard spotted roaming around North Lakeland neighborhood

If you live in North Lakeland and have outside pets, be on the lookout!

LAKELAND, Fla. — Neighbors and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials tell 10 Tampa Bay that an Argentine black and white tegu lizard is roaming in North Lakeland. They told 10 Tampa Bay that they believe the lizard is about two-and-a-half feet long.

The area where the invasive lizard has been spotted is Swannoa Street. FWC says upon hearing about the tegu sighting that they provided a trap to the reporting party.

Dustin Hooper with All Creature Wildlife Control in Lakeland says he has been setting traps for the lizard. They haven’t been able to catch it yet.

The tegu lizard is an exotic species and should be immediately reported if spotted. FWC says Tegu bites can cause severe infections in animals and harm other native wildlife species, including gopher tortoises.

If you see one, FWC says to call and report immediately to 888-483-4681 or by reporting one here.