TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple dog has been reunited with its owner after allegedly being stolen during a home burglary on July 11, according to the Temple Police Department.

Cash the pitbull was allegedly stolen after two men forced their way into a Temple home at gunpoint, taking both Cash and a TV, said police.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white pickup truck, but police said they arrested a juvenile matching the description of one of the suspects later that night. The juvenile allegedly had a warrant out of the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center without incident, according to police.

Police reported the stolen TV was found on the night of the robbery, and now, thankfully, Cash has been safely returned to his home as well.

Temple PD said the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.