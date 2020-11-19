Tennessee K-9 officer dies after being shot three times in line of duty

He will be buried with full honors.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. — "Our hearts are broken." A city in Tennessee is mourning the loss of one very good boy -- K-9 Sjaak, who was shot three times by a man who fired into his patrol car this week, the La Vernge Police Department said.

Sjaak (pronounced Jacques), a Belgian Malinois, had surgery Wednesday, but unfortunately did not survive the operation.

He had been part of the La Vergne Police Department since 2014 and was a part of the LPD family. Described as being an "amazing and loyal dog," he will be buried with full honors.

“Our hearts are broken,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “Our K-9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.”

Police say a man shot into K-9 Sjaak and his handler Officer Justin Darby's patrol car. Three shots hit Sjaak, critically injuring him. Officer Darby was not hurt.

Police say the accused gunman led officers on a chase and was shot. He later died after he was taken to the hospital. The TBI is still investigating.

According to the city, Sjaak is the first line of duty death for the La Vergne Police Department.

What other people are reading right now: