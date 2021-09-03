'The One Where the Penguins Visit': Chicago aquarium birds visit 'Friends' replica set

Four Magellanic penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium visited "The FRIENDS Experience" on Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO — Penguins at a Chicago aquarium pivoted to a new environment recently.

Four Magellanic penguins from the Shedd Aquarium left their icy habitat to explore "The FRIENDS Experience" on Michigan Avenue. The two-story exhibit features 12 interactive rooms, highlighting the most iconic scenes from the TV show "Friends."

The birds, named Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes, visited set re-creations from the show and even met up with Joey's penguin pal "Hugsy." The adventure was part of a message encouraging the public to safely visit some of Chicago's popular attractions as the city reopens during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also helped the aquarium send another message.

"The field trip helps the aquarium demonstrate how the animal care team introduces exercise and variety for the penguins each day as part of a comprehensive welfare plan," the aquarium said in a release.

It's not the first time the penguins have left their arctic home to explore the Windy City. They've also spent time at Soldier Field, the city's Field Museum and Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art.

Timed tickets to the Shedd Aquarium can now be purchased online to see the penguins in their usual habitat, as well as the rest of the aquatic life at the aquarium.

The FRIENDS Experience also has tickets available for when it reopens March 17. A portion of ticket sales goes toward "My Block, My Hood, My City," which supports youth education and arts in underserved communities.