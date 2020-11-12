The white rhino, who has not been given a name, was born Wednesday morning.

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A white rhinoceros calf was born Wednesday morning at The Wilds in Cumberland.

The Wilds said the female calf and her mother, Kifaru, are doing well and continue to bond.

Staff at The Wilds said Kafaru is being very attentive to her newborn and providing her with great care.

This is the fifth calf for the father, Roscoe.

The calf, who has not been given a name yet, is the 23rd white rhino born at the Wilds.

People who want to see the new calf, Kifaru, Roscoe and other rhinos can do so through a tour.

Tours are available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April and reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance.