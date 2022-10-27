x
Animals

Therapy horse becomes honorary police officer in Ocala

The mini horse named Magic is specially trained to provide emotional support to people in times of need.
Magic, the mini therapy horse, becomes honorary police officer in Ocala, Florida.

OCALA, Fla. — A mini horse in Ocala earned her stripes this week when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer for the city.

The miniature horse who goes by Magic is the first mini horse to receive the honor. Standing at 2 feet tall, she is part of the award-winning nonprofit organization, Gentle Carousel. The organization is one of the largest equine therapy programs.

The mini therapy horse visits suffering families, veterans and first responders who have experienced traumatic events, the police department says. 

"Magic has been specially trained to provide emotional support to people in times of need," according to a news release.

In addition, Magic works on some of the police department's outreach programs, including the Polar Patrol ice cream program and the R.E.A.D. literacy program.

"Magic will help spread goodwill and build relationships between the police department and the community we serve," Police Chief Mike Balken said in a statement. "With her friendly personality and adorable appearance, Magic is sure to be a hit with everyone she meets."

