NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UK — There's nothing quite like a cute and clever animal video to start your day.

That's why Notts Wildlife Trust in England has gotten the internet's attention with one of its newest videos of swans making their way through the ice.

Instead of giving up where they started, the swans persevere and push their way through.

The Notts Wildlife Trust cleverly captioned the video with: "And you thought your commute was bad this morning..."

The Twitter video now has more than 1,400 retweets and more than 2,500 likes.

The Notts Wildlife Trust "cares for dozens of nature reserves across the country, including a mixture of valuable habitats ranging from beautiful wildflower meadows to splendid ancient woodlands," according to its website.

