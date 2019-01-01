KEY WEST, Fla. — On New Year's Eve, America's southernmost island "went to the dogs."

On Monday afternoon, hundreds of short-legged, long-bodied canines and their people staged the annual Key West Dachshund Walk.

The procession in the island's historic downtown includes many dogs wearing quirky costumes or accessories.

Some of the most notable were dogs dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cheerleader, wieners in buns, superheroes and a saddled "horse" carrying a tiny cowboy rider.

The walk was a lighthearted, family-friendly prelude to the nighttime revelry planned to celebrate the arrival of 2019.

Organizers estimated that more than 300 dachshunds participated in the pooch parade.

A few dogs from other breeds managed to infiltrate the event, earning "honorary dachshund" status for the day.

