Thousands of invasive pythons removed from Florida Everglades

The number of massive snakes removed in the first eight months of 2020, surpassed all of 2019.
Volunteers, employees and interns of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida were taught by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on how to subdue and capture burmese pythons on Wednesday.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Less than a year after two state agencies decided to combine forces and remove invasive snakes from the Everglades, contractors caught a record number of Burmese pythons. 

The News-Press reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District removed nearly 2,000 invasive pythons in the first eight months of 2020, surpassing 2019 totals. 

As of mid-October, the teams removed nearly 4,000 snakes bringing the total snakes removed since the program’s inception in 2017 to 6,278.

Invasive Burmese pythons consume small mammal populations in the Everglades. Breeders and owners introduced pythons to the Everglades by dumping the unwanted snakes into the wild. 

