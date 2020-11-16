Thousands of invasive pythons removed from Florida Everglades

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Less than a year after two state agencies decided to combine forces and remove invasive snakes from the Everglades, contractors caught a record number of Burmese pythons.
The News-Press reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District removed nearly 2,000 invasive pythons in the first eight months of 2020, surpassing 2019 totals.
As of mid-October, the teams removed nearly 4,000 snakes bringing the total snakes removed since the program’s inception in 2017 to 6,278.
Invasive Burmese pythons consume small mammal populations in the Everglades. Breeders and owners introduced pythons to the Everglades by dumping the unwanted snakes into the wild.
- Florida COVID-19 cases reach highest single-day increase since mid-July
- Liftoff! NASA, SpaceX successfully launch Crew 1 mission from Florida
- Brothers arrested in connection to body found in Polk County orange grove
- Nearly 100 sea turtle hatchlings washed ashore from Tropical Storm Eta
- St. Petersburg police: Mother of 2 killed in shooting
- Hurricane Iota becomes Category 2 storm ahead of reaching Central America
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter