Three snowy owlets hatched at the Akron Zoo in July.

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo announced that it has welcomed three snowy owlets, which are listed as vulnerable to extinction by IUCN Red List.

According to the zoo, the owlets hatched on July 1, 3 and 6 and are doing well under the care of their parents, the zoo’s snowy owl pair, Frost and Cirrus. The zoo says that trio and their parents are currently living in the private bedrooms in the zoo’s Garden View Place building and the genders of the owlets are currently unknown.

“We’re really excited to welcome three snowy owlets,” said Doug Piekarz, president & CEO at the Akron Zoo. “Cirrus and Frost are doing an incredible job caring for the owlets. These hatchings are a major celebration for the future of snowy owls and increasing their populations. I am proud of my staff for helping to create a welcoming environment for Frost and Cirrus to expand their family.”

The zoo says the snowy owl family will remain in a private habitat for now and that it will share updates on the owlets on its social media.

Summer hours for the zoo are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (ages 62+), $11 for children (ages 2 – 14) and children under two are free. Parking costs $5. More information can be found at www.akronzoo.org.