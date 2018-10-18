TAMPA, Fla. – Halloween came a little early for Manny the jaguar and tigers Andre and Priya.

Big Cat Rescue in Tampa offered up pumpkins filled with chicken and cardboard haunted houses for some of the sanctuary's big cats to enjoy.

The rescue said holiday-themed enrichment items like the cardboard houses and carved pumpkins provide the cats with "mental stimulation and the opportunity to use their natural instincts in a fun way."

Big cats are similar to domestic cats – always curious about new and different things in their environments.

The rescue said the Enrichment Committee created the jack-o-lanterns and haunted houses for the big cats.

Big Cat Rescue provides a permanent home for abused and abandoned exotic cats. It's home to 65 big cats, including lions, tigers, leopards, cougars, bobcats and jaguars.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP