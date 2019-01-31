MELBOURNE, Fla. — A report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the toddler who fell into a rhinoceros exhibit was in the enclosure for a matter of seconds.

The report says the toddler was bruised on her chest, stomach, back and behind her ear after two rhinos were spooked and bumped her with their noses.

The report by state wildlife investigators says girl fell through bars at the Brevard Zoo rhinoceros enclosure during a private tour on New Year's Day.

Child injured after falling into rhino exhibit at Florida zoo

The reports says the girl was in the enclosure for about 10 seconds before being saved.

The girl's mother was also bruised while trying to help free her, the report said.

The 911 call placed after toddler falls into rhino exhibit

The Associated Press contributed to this story.