MIAMI — Officials say a trapper was called after a 9-foot-long alligator was spotted walking along a sidewalk in a South Florida neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Katie Purcell tells news outlets that the reptile was reported Friday morning in a neighborhood west of Coral Gables.

Someone posted video of the animal to an Instagram account called "@rubenPO31."

FWC hired a nuisance alligator trapper to remove the animal. It wasn't clear if it would be relocated or killed.

