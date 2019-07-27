MIAMI — Officials say a trapper was called after a 9-foot-long alligator was spotted walking along a sidewalk in a South Florida neighborhood.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Katie Purcell tells news outlets that the reptile was reported Friday morning in a neighborhood west of Coral Gables.
Someone posted video of the animal to an Instagram account called "@rubenPO31."
FWC hired a nuisance alligator trapper to remove the animal. It wasn't clear if it would be relocated or killed.
What other people are reading right now:
- Infant twins die after being left in car for hours, officials say
- Florida couple charged with trafficking thousands of exotic animals from Indonesia
- Verify: Did a piece of chicken come to life and crawl off a plate?
- Florida mother, son win lottery, then go to jail
- Coroner ruled man died of natural causes, but then the funeral home found stab wounds
- 25 arrests made during online predator, human trafficking sting in Sarasota
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.