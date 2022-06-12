x
Animals

Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay

Is your fur baby's name included?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area. 

According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:

The top five most popular male dogs names are: 

  • Max
  • Cooper
  • Milo
  • Winston
  • Charlie

The top five most popular female dog names are:

  • Luna
  • Bella 
  • Lola
  • Zoe 
  • Daisy 

The report says the number one trending dog name is Gator and the for cats it's Smokey

Here are other fun trends for cat and dog names: 

Trend 1: Food-inspired names for dogs are Clover, Twiz and Nacho. For Cats they are Sushi and Biscuit
Trend 2: Tom, inspired by the recently voted number one footballer in 2022 Tom Brady, is trending for both cats and dogs
Trend 3: Bolt is trending for cat, inspired by the beloved Tampa Bay Lightning

