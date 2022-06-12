Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay

Is your fur baby's name included?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area.

According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:

The top five most popular male dogs names are:

Max

Cooper

Milo

Winston

Charlie

The top five most popular female dog names are:

Luna

Bella

Lola

Zoe

Daisy

The report says the number one trending dog name is Gator and the for cats it's Smokey.

Here are other fun trends for cat and dog names: