Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area.
According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:
The top five most popular male dogs names are:
- Max
- Cooper
- Milo
- Winston
- Charlie
The top five most popular female dog names are:
- Luna
- Bella
- Lola
- Zoe
- Daisy
The report says the number one trending dog name is Gator and the for cats it's Smokey.
Here are other fun trends for cat and dog names:
Trend 1: Food-inspired names for dogs are Clover, Twiz and Nacho. For Cats they are Sushi and Biscuit
Trend 2: Tom, inspired by the recently voted number one footballer in 2022 Tom Brady, is trending for both cats and dogs
Trend 3: Bolt is trending for cat, inspired by the beloved Tampa Bay Lightning