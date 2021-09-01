Rare twin elephants born at Sri Lanka orphanage

The male twins and their mother are said to be in good condition.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — An elephant in Sri Lanka gave birth to twins Tuesday. This is the first time this has happened in almost 80 years, according to wildlife authorities.

The mother elephant, 25-year-old Surangi, gave birth to two male calves at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in the central hills of the country, a spokesperson told Reuters. The father of the newborn elephants is 17-year-old Pandu who is also a resident at the orphanage.

The male twins and their mother are all said to be in good condition, the BBC said in a report.

Head of the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Renuka Bandaranaike, said the babies are relatively small, but they are healthy, according to the BBC. Both the calves and the mother are doing fine.

Experts in Sri Lanka say a mother elephant has not given birth in a domestic setting in the country since 1941.