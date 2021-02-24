Florida wildlife experts care for 2 bald eagles

The fledgling fell from his nest and the adult eagle was pulled from the water by boaters.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two bald eagles rescued in Lee County are now getting some much needed help, thanks to wildlife workers at CROW (Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife) Clinic in Sanibel, Florida.

In a post on Facebook, the clinic said a fledgling eagle was rescued from Captive, after accidentally falling from its nest.

Thankfully it was okay but needed a few days to rest and regain its strength. The little one was released near its nest on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, an adult eagle was rescued from the water by boaters and taken to the Punta Rassa boat ramp.

"Our veterinarians found the eagle had swelling and severe bruising on its left wing, likely from some type of blunt trauma. Radiographs showed no broken bones in the wing but did reveal an old, already healed fracture in its right leg. Although the fracture healed poorly aligned, it is very stable and a testament to how resilient these birds are in the wild," CROW said.

"The eagle was given pain meds and anti-inflammatory meds to help with the wing injury and has already been moved to an outdoor enclosure. Rehabilitation staff will monitor the swelling/bruising and the eagle's flight ability for improvement over the next few days."

We're glad both the fledgling and the adult eagle are doing fine!