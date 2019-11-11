HUDSON, Fla — The Pasco Sheriff’s Offices needs your help finding the owner of two dogs that were caught running on the highway in Hudson.
Deputies said they picked up the good boys on US 19 near Viva Via Drive just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
The dogs appear to have an owner and are in good health according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Deputies couldn’t find name tags but said the shepherd dog was wearing a blue collar.
The dogs will be taken to Pasco County Animal Services. Anyone with information should contact that at (813) 929-1212.
