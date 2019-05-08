REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium and NOAA shared more good news about the five pilot whales that had beached themselves last week on Redington Beach.

One week after the initial stranding, CMA CEO David Yates said all five whales, now back in the Gulf of Mexico, have checked in on their GPS trackers.

The trackers were placed on three of the whales that were released the same day as their stranding. The other two whales were held in CMA's new stranding center in Tarpon Springs before being released Thursday.

Yates said the first three whales are together near the ocean shelf edge and are traveling northwest toward deeper water. The other two whales are also together and are "headed quickly" in the direction of the other three.

The aquarium said last week that it isn't necessary for all five whales to reunite because none of them are calves.

"We are very happy with the continuing progress of all five amazing whales," Yates said in an email.

