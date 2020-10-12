x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

University of Tampa professor works to preserve seahorse ecosystem in the Bahamas

The pond in the Bahamas has one of the most concentrated seahorse populations in the world.
Credit: Bahamas National Trust

ELEUTHERA NORTE, The Bahamas — It's a lagoon unlike any other -- because it is home to one of the most concentrated seahorse populations in the world, according to Discover Magazine.

It's called Sweetings Pond and it is located in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas. 

University of Tampa professor Dr. Heather Masonjones and the Bahamas National Trust have teamed up to protect the special place with hopes of creating a "Seahorse National Park." 

Discover, a tourism website, said the area was a great place for people to try snorkeling with the seahorses a few years ago. Discover said that concerned researchers, including Masonjones, because people who are swimming with the animals could hurt them. 

The Seahorse, Pipefish and Seadragon Group, an organization whose mission is to help conserve the world's populations of seahorses, pipefishes, seadragons, and their relatives, says protecting Sweetings Pond is a huge step toward keeping seahorses and their ecosystems safe. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter