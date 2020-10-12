University of Tampa professor works to preserve seahorse ecosystem in the Bahamas

The pond in the Bahamas has one of the most concentrated seahorse populations in the world.

ELEUTHERA NORTE, The Bahamas — It's a lagoon unlike any other -- because it is home to one of the most concentrated seahorse populations in the world, according to Discover Magazine.

It's called Sweetings Pond and it is located in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas.

University of Tampa professor Dr. Heather Masonjones and the Bahamas National Trust have teamed up to protect the special place with hopes of creating a "Seahorse National Park."

Discover, a tourism website, said the area was a great place for people to try snorkeling with the seahorses a few years ago. Discover said that concerned researchers, including Masonjones, because people who are swimming with the animals could hurt them.

The Seahorse, Pipefish and Seadragon Group, an organization whose mission is to help conserve the world's populations of seahorses, pipefishes, seadragons, and their relatives, says protecting Sweetings Pond is a huge step toward keeping seahorses and their ecosystems safe.

