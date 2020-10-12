University of Tampa professor works to preserve seahorse ecosystem in the Bahamas

ELEUTHERA NORTE, The Bahamas — It's a lagoon unlike any other -- because it is home to one of the most concentrated seahorse populations in the world, according to Discover Magazine.
It's called Sweetings Pond and it is located in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas.
University of Tampa professor Dr. Heather Masonjones and the Bahamas National Trust have teamed up to protect the special place with hopes of creating a "Seahorse National Park."
Discover, a tourism website, said the area was a great place for people to try snorkeling with the seahorses a few years ago. Discover said that concerned researchers, including Masonjones, because people who are swimming with the animals could hurt them.
The Seahorse, Pipefish and Seadragon Group, an organization whose mission is to help conserve the world's populations of seahorses, pipefishes, seadragons, and their relatives, says protecting Sweetings Pond is a huge step toward keeping seahorses and their ecosystems safe.
- Fired COVID-19 data worker accused of accessing state system says Florida made the login info public
- Tampa boil water notice rescinded
- How to watch the FDA's Pfizer vaccine meeting
- Panel gives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine final look Thursday before US decision
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter