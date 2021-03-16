US congresswoman asks for federal investigation into rise in Florida manatee deaths

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy would like the investigation to determine if the rise in deaths qualifies as a Marine Mammal Unusual Mortality Event.

FLORIDA, USA — A Florida congresswoman is asking the federal government to investigate the alarming rise in Florida manatee deaths this year.

In a letter to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida, urged the federal agency to look into what has contributed to the spike in manatee deaths between Jan. 1 and Feb. 26 of this year. In that time period, more than 300 manatees deaths were reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission -- nearly half the number of deaths that occurred in all of 2020.

Murphy would like the US FWS to determine if the rise in deaths qualifies as a Marine Mammal Unusual Mortality Event, which is defined as "a stranding that is unexpected; involves a significant die-off of any marine mammal population; and demands immediate response," according to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

If it's determined to be a UME, then another federal investigation would be authorized. That investigation would determine what's causing the deaths, the effect it's having on the manatee's population and what role the environment is playing in the event.

Florida is on pace to see one of the deadliest years for manatees in a decade, and scientists are attributing it to a combination of cold weather, a decline in seagrass and contaminated waterways.

The FWC's Manatee mortality report shows 432 manatee deaths in 2021, nearly three times the five-year average over the same period of time. The largest number of deaths is in Brevard County, with 179. Officials say many of those deaths occurred along the Indian River, which is a common warm water gathering place.

However, the cause of death for a majority of these mammals has not yet been determined.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that since 2009, 58 percent of the seagrass in the lagoon system has disappeared, choked off from sunlight as a result of an over-saturation of nutrients in the water. Seagrass is food for hundreds of thousands of animals and home to even more. The loss of seagrass has been especially hard on the manatees that graze on it.

FWC has not commented on what is causing the spike, but the agency said it is investigating.

Florida is experiencing a sharp increase in manatee deaths. Last week, I sent a letter to @USFWS asking them to investigate what is going on and what needs to be done to fix it. pic.twitter.com/67cWDVyzqb — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) March 15, 2021