ZooTampa at Lowry Park voted among USA Today's Top 10 zoos in the US

The zoo and its David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center secured the honor of being named among the "Best Zoo" and "Best Zoo Exhibit."

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the animal lovers out there – ZooTampa at Lowry Park might be the place to check out with it being voted among the top 10 zoos in the country.

Recognized as a leader in conservation, animal care and education, ZooTampa is home to many critically endangered, threatened and vulnerable species.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park was ranked as No. 6, following closely behind the Brookfield Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Brevard Zoo and Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium as No. 1.

The David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, which is focused on protecting and saving sick, injured and orphaned manatees, ranked as No. 4.

The exhibits that topped the Tampa-based one included Night Hunters at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Rocky Mountain Wild at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Asian Highlands at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.