Venice officer, Good Samaritans rescue manatee in distress

VENICE, Fla. – The Venice police marine unit helped rescue a manatee in distress on Sunday.

A police officer noticed the manatee had difficulty breathing near the Intracoastal Waterway near Venice Avenue.

The officer then asked for a few good Samaritans nearby to help keep the manatee’s head above water to help it breathe.

Shortly after, the officer called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Mote Marine Lab.

The group then helped bring the manatee to the boat ramp for the FWC truck to take the sea cow to St. Petersburg for rehab.

Venice police thanked the good Samaritans – Robert Bullington, Stephen Lundy, Chris McGrath and Aaron Spencer – for helping rescue the manatee.

