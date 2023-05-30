VIDEO: Drivers see cows running along Kissimmee highway

Deputies were able to wrangle almost all of them except one.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Well, that's not something you see every day — at least not around here.

A bunch of cows got loose on U.S. 192 in Kissimmee Tuesday morning.

At around 10 a.m., the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the cows were separated from a trailer that was driving down the road — leaving six cows running amok.

Deputies were able to wrangle almost all of them except one. So if you're in the area and see a loose cow, the sheriff's office is searching for the farm animal.