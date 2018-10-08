See you later, alligator!

That’s what the people working at Everglades Holiday Park could be saying when they’re finished taking care of the park’s rescued gators.

The alligators at the park were rescued from the wild for all sorts of reasons and said the four-legged reptiles would have most likely been euthanized if they weren’t taken to the park.

In a video that’s going viral, people can see the park’s very own Gabby performing her routine of cleaning the gator pit, and that includes scrubbing the backs of the alligators, which keeps them happy and healthy.

Park employees say they love and take care of the gators like their own pets.

Seven, the gator seen in the video, got his name from the number of toes he has. Alligators typically have eight.

Editors note: Video thanks to @francisferox.

