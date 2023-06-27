WATCH: Shark pulls man in water during Everglades fishing trip

The man suffered only a hand injury and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Terrifying video shows a fisherman being pulled overboard by a shark in the Florida Everglades.

The close call happened in Flamingo, the southernmost headquarters of Everglades National Park.

A group of friends was fishing for snook and tarpon like they usually do when one man went to release a fish he had caught. He quickly dipped his hands in the water to rinse them off.

"I wouldn't put your hands in there," Michael Russo can be heard saying to his friend.

The man laughed it off, replying, "Two seconds won't do anything."

When he stuck his hands in the water once again, the unimaginable happened.

He screamed as a shark latched onto his right hand and dragged him off of the boat.

"Get him! Get him! Get him!" the group can be heard shouting as they scrambled to pull their friend back to safety.

Luckily, the man suffered only a hand injury and was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

The group said it was a lemon shark that pulled their friend into the water. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, lemon sharks are a tropical species that inhabit both estuarine and nearshore waters of Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts.