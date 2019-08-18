Almost nothing says “welcome to Florida” like an alligator climbing a fence.

Christina Stewart sent Action News Jax in Jacksonville a video of a large gator making its way over a fence at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The alligator climbs over the fence almost effortlessly.

Action News Jax said NAS Jacksonville officials told them they weren't going to remove the alligator unless it becomes dangerous.

This isn’t the first time a climbing alligator has made headlines this year. In July a trapper in Naples, Florida, was called to get a 5-foot-long gator away from the doorstep of a second-floor condo.

