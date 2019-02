PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda woman woke up to quite the scene Sunday morning.

Michelle Kloese filmed a bobcat chasing a squirrel around on her lanai screen.

The squirrel got away from the predator by hopping off the lanai screen and heading up a tree.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.