A video posted to the internet appears to show a chimpanzee using Instagram on a smartphone.

The video footage has gone viral as people on social media wonder at the chimp’s intelligence.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mike Holston posted the video on his Instagram page. The publication reports Holston is an animal rights and environmental activist.

