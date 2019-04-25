GALVESTON, Texas — Volunteers have found hundreds of dead animals recently on the east end of Galveston island, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

The volunteers monitor island coastal wildlife and say they have found hundreds of dead fish, about 100 dead birds, dead sea turtles and dolphins.

One volunteer found more than 100 dead fish while walking between East Beach and 25th Street on Wednesday.

Volunteers also reported 50 dead pelicans in one day, said Theresa Morris, Gulf program coordinator with the Turtle Island Restoration Network.

The restoration network volunteers and staff aren’t sure what’s causing the deaths.

The state department sent biologists out Wednesday to take water samples and evaluate the event.

Galveston Park Board of Trustees crews found a large number of catfish and a dead sea turtles around East Beach, said spokeswoman Jaree Fortin on Wednesday.

The park board cleans and maintains island beaches but the board staff isn’t noticing a difference in the number of dead animals on beaches.

“Other than the dead catfish this morning, staff has not reported any unusual occurrences of any deceased wildlife,” Fortin said.

The restoration network has to wait for investigations to continue before it learns the cause of the animal deaths, but Morris is worried about potential environmental effects from last month’s fire at Intercontinental Terminals Co. tank fire in Deer Park.

It's difficult to measure the effects of longer-lasting chemicals from the Deer Park fire because there’s little data on how much of the chemicals were already in the area, said Sarah Gossett, water quality manager with the Galveston Bay Foundation.

"With the lack of baseline monitoring that’s occurring, we can’t prove that it was there beforehand,” Gossett said. “It’s difficult to link.”

This is a developing story.

