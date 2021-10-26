Volunteers head to Louisiana to help animals impacted by Hurricane Ida

The responding group will spend three weeks lending a hand with the care of more than 1,500 animals.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Volunteers from the Florida State Animal Response Coalition are making their way to Louisiana to help animals impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The responding group will spend three weeks lending a hand with the care of more than 1,500 animals impacted by the hurricane at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

“While Hurricane Ida made landfall several weeks ago, local shelters, pet owners, and animals are continuing to experience the impact of the devastation it left behind,” ASPCA Disaster Response Director Susan Anderson said.

The animals currently under the shelter's care are believed to belong to owners who were forced to evacuate ahead of the storm. According to a press release, volunteers will stay to assist the animals throughout the remainder of the year.