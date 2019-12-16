GODDARD, Kan. — A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event called Happy Hoof-i-days at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Law enforcement later determined that their owner was an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting to Facebook that if they couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

RELATED: Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter