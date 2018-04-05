A bunch of animals at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will be getting new homes, and their new owners won't have to pay adoption fees, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

The woman, who donated $2,000, told officials she wanted to bring attention to the animals' need for happy homes.

The money will cover the $20 adoption of 100 dogs or cats that already have been vaccinated, registered, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

The sponsored adoptions will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pet Resource Center, 440 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa.

If you can't make it to Hillsborough, SPCA Tampa Bay is participating in the national "Free the Shelters" event this weekend. Adoption fees for dogs and cats will be waived thanks for PRAI Beauty.

Animals can be adopted at the SPCA, 9099 130th Ave. N., Largo. For more information go to the SPCA's website.

