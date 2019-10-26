An obese cat has found a new workout routine to shed some pesky pounds.

CNN says the domestic gray shorthair named Cinderblock has gone viral, as caretakers try to get her in shape.

According to the cable news network, Cinderblock's previous owner couldn't take care of her and brought the 8-year-old kitty to a veterinary hospital in Bellingham, Washington, to be euthanized.

"I couldn't do it," the hospital's medical director told CNN, explaining that the woman didn't really want to euthanize the feline but was simply overwhelmed with her own health issues and caring for a dad with dementia.

So, with the woman's permission, rather than putting down the animal, the veterinary staff decided to welcome Cinderblock into their facility and work on her health.

Videos of the cat on an underwater treadmill this month have been watched millions of times. They show Cinderblock meowing and appearing to complain about having to exercise, which many social media users found to be relatable.

"She is not on board with the exercise," Northshore Veterinary Hospital wrote on Facebook.

In a separate social media post, the people overseeing her weight loss say the cat -- who goes by Cinder for short -- has arthritis. And, staff members are trying to get her to lose 10 pounds.

"The water provides a reduced weight-bearing environment that increases functional use of limbs without marked weight loading and resultant discomfort to joints," the Cinder Gets Fit YouTube Channel explained.

You can watch some of Cinder's early weight loss journey below.

