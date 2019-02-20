EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — Nature isn't always pretty, but it can be impressive.
Rich Kruger shot this video of an alligator getting the best of a python while he was visiting Shark Valley Visitor Center in Everglades National Park this week.
Pythons are considered an invasive species in Florida. The state pays people to kill them in an effort to reduce their numbers.
