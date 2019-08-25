Watch: Manatee gives birth in the Florida Keys

FLORIDA, USA — What's cuter than a manatee? A baby manatee.

Jeff Qualls says he was "incredibly lucky" to witness the birth of a manatee right in the canal behind his house in July in Rockland Key, Florida.

You have to keep watching (and it's not too gross, promise): The water is calm and still as mama manatee floats around and then... pop goes the baby just at the surface. The little calf knows what to do just then and there -- and that's to hang out with mom.

Qualls has posted updates on his Facebook pages since the birth, saying it appears mother manatee and baby are doing well and rolling around as manatees do.

He said he thinks mom leaves to go find food -- with baby close behind -- only to return to calmer waters in the evening.

