WATCH: Woman climbs into spider monkey exhibit at Texas zoo

EL PASO, Texas — A woman caught monkeying around on camera at a Texas zoo lost her job and she could face criminal charges.
In the video, the woman can be seen inside the spider monkey exhibit at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend.
The video showed her sitting on a rock, appearing to toss food to two spider monkeys named Sunday and Libby.
The zoo's director told a local newspaper the woman hopped a fence, climbed through bushes and dropped down into a four-foot deep moat to reach the primates.
The director called her actions "stupid" and shared that the zoo will press criminal charges. A local law firm fired the woman on Monday and released a statement calling her behavior both "irresponsible and reckless."
The firm didn't release her name or say what position she held.
The zoo's director said a higher fence may be needed which would make it harder for people to see the spider monkeys.
