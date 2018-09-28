CLEARWATER, Fla.—This little piggy went to the market, this little piggy stayed home, and one little piggy went wee, wee, wee, all the way to meet Clearwater police.

That’s right, this piggy made a few new friends with officers after it was found in a Clearwater family's garage.

The pig feasted on cereal and got a cool drink of water from the family as officers tried to figure out to whom it belonged.

Officer Brittani Berg remembered being on a call, a few weeks back, nearby where the residents had a pig, and she thought it might be theirs. But their pig was safe and sound at home.

The pig's family wasn't found, so the SPCA came to pick up the wandering porker.

Before the pig was picked up, it looks like the officers had a good time and even did a little photo shoot with the barnyard bandit.

Pic or it didn't happen--right?

