TAMPA, Fla.—There was some sad news Wednesday out of ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

The zoo announced its female okapi calf died at less than 6 weeks old.

“We are devastated by this loss,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Zoo officials said the calf had reached milestones like nursing and standing on her own.

Okapi typically reach maturity at 2 years old and naturally branch out on their own.

Tests and an animal autopsy suggest she died from a condition similar to diabetes, according to zoo officials.

The zoo said Okapi have faces resembling giraffes -- of which they are the only living relative -- and typically hide in the dense greenery of the Ituri Forest of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their secretive lives and national conflict have made studying these animals a challenge.

The zoo said staff members were closely monitoring the calf’s mom: Betty. So far, Betty is doing well.

