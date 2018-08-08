BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Preserving the endangered sea turtle population has been an issue on its own. Now another issue for the sea turtle population has presented itself.

"We're seeing fewer and fewer and fewer years where we find males, so seven out of the last ten years, we have not found any males," Biologist Jeanette Wyneken from Florida Atlantic University said. "Not a single one."

According to CBS News, gender is not decided by genetics. Instead, the sea turtle's sex is determined by the temperature of the sand.

The tipping point for either gender is reportedly 85 degrees.

"If it's too warm you don't get boys. If it's too cool, you don't get girls. So it's the hot chicks and the cool dudes," Wyneken said.

