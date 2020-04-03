SONOITA, Ariz — If you've ever wanted to give one of the wild horses or burros wandering throughout our state a loving home, now's your chance; the Arizona Bureau of Land Management is putting some of them up for adoption in southern Arizona.

Those looking to own a wild horse or burro have to demonstrate that they will humanely care for the animal. All available animals have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated and de-wormed.

The horses and burros will be up for adoption from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13-15 at Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

All untrained animals are $25, and qualified adopters are eligible to get $500 within 60 days of adoption and another $500 within 60 days of tilting for each animal.

You can bid on trained animals Friday at 11 a.m. BLM, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Corrections, will conduct training demonstrations on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A trained burro will cost a minimum of $325, and trained horses are a minimum of $825.

