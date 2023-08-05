Wildlife groups push for more coastal bird protections at Skyway Fishing Pier

According to Friends of the Pelicans, more than a thousand seabirds were rescued from the Skyway Fishing Pier last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Federal officials are weighing in on protecting coastal birds in the Tampa Bay area.

Local conservation groups have been continuing to push for more regulations at the Skyway Fishing Pier.

Members of Friends of the Pelicans say last year, 1,257 seabirds were rescued from the Skyway Fishing Pier -- and most of them were pelicans.

Last week, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials sent a letter back to the organizations pushing for changes. Part of their letter said the bird injuries are concerning. They shared they are committed to exploring options with others to find a solution.

Members of the Center for Biological Diversity say they are waiting to see what changes will be proposed next.