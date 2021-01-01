x
Goats on the lam: Deputies capture loose goats wandering around Wimauma

Do you know whose goats they are?
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Are you missing a goat – or two?

If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office may have them.

Deputies say they recently got a phone call about loose goats near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 South and West Lake Drive in Wimauma.

And, the caller wasn't kidding.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of a pair of goats found when authorities showed up.

If you recognize the goats, you're asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200, so the sheriff's office can get them home.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

