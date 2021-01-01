Goats on the lam: Deputies capture loose goats wandering around Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Are you missing a goat – or two?
If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office may have them.
Deputies say they recently got a phone call about loose goats near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 South and West Lake Drive in Wimauma.
And, the caller wasn't kidding.
The sheriff's office posted a picture of a pair of goats found when authorities showed up.
If you recognize the goats, you're asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200, so the sheriff's office can get them home.
