Goats on the lam: Deputies capture loose goats wandering around Wimauma

Do you know whose goats they are?

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Are you missing a goat – or two?

If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office may have them.

Deputies say they recently got a phone call about loose goats near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 South and West Lake Drive in Wimauma.

And, the caller wasn't kidding.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of a pair of goats found when authorities showed up.

If you recognize the goats, you're asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200, so the sheriff's office can get them home.

What other people are reading right now: