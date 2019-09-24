WIMAUMA, Fla. — A pet tarantula perished in a home fire in Wimauma.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Ruth Morris Road between Crestview Road and West Lake Drive.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke pouring out a window of the one-story structure, which was made of wood and corrugated steel.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson said immediate access to the front of the home was hampered by a perimeter of junk cars, scrap metal and other clutter surrounding the roughly 1,500-square-foot structure.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and managed to rescue an iguana and two snakes that were kept as pets. However, the pet tarantula did not survive.

No people were hurt, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor's Note: The tarantula image above is a file photo, not the actual tarantula that died.

RELATED: Woman thought she had water in her ear, doctors pulled out a spider

RELATED: Tarantula migration expected to crawl through Colorado

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter